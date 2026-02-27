Suspect in NYC snowball fight released, assault charge dropped: Here's why

The Brief Gusmane Coulibaly walked out of a Manhattan courtroom Thursday after the charges against him were reduced. Prosecutors said they could not prove that officers suffered physical injuries directly caused by his actions. Video from the scene showed police severely outnumbered as packed snow and chunks of ice were thrown in their direction while they attempted to leave the park. Investigators are still searching for three additional suspects as the debate over the incident continues.



The 27-year-old man accused of throwing snow and ice at NYPD officers during a chaotic Washington Square Park snowball fight has been released on supervised release after prosecutors declined to pursue assault charges.

This was no few kids getting together for a snowball fight. This was an attack on the uniform that these police officers wear so proudly every day. — PBA President Pat Hendry

What we know:

Gusmane Coulibaly walked out of a Manhattan courtroom Thursday after the charges against him were reduced. Prosecutors said they could not prove that officers suffered physical injuries directly caused by his actions.

Gusmane Coulibaly

Local perspective:

Coulibaly had initially been charged with assaulting a police officer after being taken into custody early Thursday morning at his Bronx home.

But after reviewing body-worn camera footage and social media video, prosecutors downgraded the case to obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor, and harassment, a non-criminal violation.

Coulibaly was identified after the NYPD released photos of four men wanted in connection with the incident. Investigators also noted he had been arrested less than three weeks earlier for an attempted robbery in the transit system. That case remains pending.

The arrest and subsequent release come after days of public debate over what unfolded during Monday’s blizzard.

What happened in the NYC snowball fight?

The backstory:

What began as a social media call for a massive snowball fight quickly escalated when officers arrived to manage the crowd in Washington Square Park. Video from the scene showed police severely outnumbered as packed snow and chunks of ice were thrown in their direction while they attempted to leave the park.

The NYPD said multiple officers were injured and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The Police Benevolent Association maintains those officers remain on leave as they recover.

What they're saying:

PBA President Pat Hendry condemned the incident.

"This was no few kids getting together for a snowball fight. This was an attack on the uniform that these police officers wear so proudly every day," Hendry said. "They came after these police officers, pelting them with ice."

Coulibaly’s attorney pushed back, arguing the video does not show a criminal attack.

"We’ve all seen attacks. We’re all New Yorkers. It didn’t look like an attack to me," his lawyer said. "Did it go a little past jokes and fun? Was it possibly a little disrespectful to the police? Yes."

The incident has also divided city leaders.

Mamdani's response to snowball fight

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani previously described the footage as looking like "kids at a snowball fight" and said he did not believe the situation rose to the level of criminal charges.

City Hall later reiterated that officers deserve respect but maintained the mayor did not view the incident as warranting serious prosecution.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul struck a firmer tone.

"Our police officers put themselves in harm’s way every single day, and there is no circumstance where it’s OK to throw anything at a police officer," Hochul said.

What's next:

Investigators are still searching for three additional suspects as the debate over the incident continues.