NYPD increasing security for 9/11 ceremonies

Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD announced robust security in and around the World Trade Center site for the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on Saturday.

"The eyes of the world will be on New York City, which means we have to take extraordinary precautions to protect all New Yorkers," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Some of the layers of security will not be visible to the public, but many will said NYPD Chief of Counterterrorism Martine Matarasso.

"These include explosive detection canines, heavy weapons teams, explosive detection instruments, license plate readers, radiological and chemical sensors, and countless cameras. Magnetometers will be used to screen every person that enters the plaza," Matarasso said.

"There is no specific credible threat to 9/11 or the events around it," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller. However, Miller said the event will still be treated as an elevated threat.

"We've seen the call to action this year be louder and better organized from terrorist groups than we have seen in prior years," Miller said.

The rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan, as well as ISIS-K, has sparked increased propaganda online to radicalize lone-wolf attackers.

"We are paying attention to that drumbeat," Miller said. "We've seen the Al-Qaeda magazine, Wolves of Manhattan, which is named for the 9/11 hijackers, come out with a new issue. We've seen the Inspire guide, another terrorist publican circulating. We've seen a trailer for an Al-Qaeda film that is supposed to come out soon."

But again, city officials said there is no specific threat against the 9/11 anniversary or New York.

"We want people to know they’re safe. We want people to know that we’re here and that we’re protecting that event," Miller said.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters