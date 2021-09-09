Suffolk County students plant flags for 9/11 anniversary

Students planted nearly 300 American flags in front of Kings Park High School in Suffolk County, New York, in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

A video taken by Timothy Eagen, which was posted on September 8, shows rows of flags outside the school.

The Kings Park Central School District said the flags were an "amazing new addition" to Kings Park and thanked the students, sponsors, and community members who helped organize the memorial.

On Saturday, volunteers from across the United States will honor those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks through service.

The NYPD has announced that it is increasing security in and around the World Trade Center site for the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

