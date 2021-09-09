Victims of 9/11-related illnesses honored at new Nassau County memorial

Three-hundred and forty-eight Nassau County lives were taken, far too soon, in the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Surviving family members still have a difficult time reading their names twenty years later.

This year, Nassau County is unveiling a new addition to its already-existing 9/11 memorial at Eisenhower Park: A 6,500-pound, red granite monument that will pay tribute to fallen first responders who lost their lives years after joining the rescue and recovery operation.

"This is to commemorate the first responders who have died since 9/11. Too many of them have died from 9/11 illness. Unfortunately, every day, we’re learning of new neighbors that we lost," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran tells Fox 5 News.

The monument is here to honor heroes like Oceanside NYPD Detective Luis Alvarez, who succumbed to a heroic battle with 9/11-related cancer in 2019.

His widow Alaine Alvarez attended the moving Thursday evening ceremony.

"This is very symbolic as to what we all stand for. Twenty years later, I remember the day completely," she says.

Days before entering hospice care, Alvarez testified before Congress on behalf of his fellow Ground Zero first responders.

Today, Lou’s brother Phil, a retired Suffolk County cop, remains committed to honoring his legacy.

"I miss him, but I think about all the families that didn’t get that time with their brother or their sister or their son or their daughter and I meet them all the time," he explains.

Long Island has dozens of 9/11 monuments stretching from North to South shore.

The Town of Hempstead is holding its annual Sunrise Memorial Service on Saturday morning at Point Lookout.

