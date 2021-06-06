NYPD, FDNY face off at annual 'Fun City Bowl'

Sunday afternoon, New York’s "Bravest and Finest" went head to head for the 48th annual "Fun City Bowl" at MetLife Stadium.

The NYPD, FDNY, and the Port Authority Police Department took part in the football matchup.

"It is a friendly competition although once the game starts it won’t look like it," says FDNY Commissioner Nigro.

"This is not for the faint of heart… this is real serious business here. We have a lot of ex-college players," says NYPD Commissioner Shea.

The matchup benefited the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

"First Responders Children’s Foundation started after 9/11 when 800 children lost their first responder parent so we thought it would be a great thing to be here today," says Jillian Crane, the President of First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The matchup was even more significant this year 2021 marks 20 years since 9/11.

During the game, police officers and firefighters honored first responders who lost their lives, that day as well as those suffering from 9/11-related illnesses.

"It’s just a tragic event and we live it each and every day and we will never forget our families," says Port Authority Police Superintendent Edward Cetnar.

The money raised during the event will go back to the foundation so it can be used for a new mental health program as well as more scholarships for children who lost their parents in the line of duty.

If you want to support the foundation, visit 1strcf.org.

