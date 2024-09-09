Expand / Collapse search

NYPD Comissioner Edward Caban may step down this week: Reports

Updated  September 9, 2024 6:22pm EDT
NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban is expected to step down from his position this week amid ongoing federal investigations into the administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

NEW YORK - There is growing speculation that NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban will step down from his position this week amid ongoing federal investigations into the administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. 

Last week, the homes of two top officials close to Mayor Adams were raided by the FBI, while several NYPD executives, including Commissioner Caban, were asked to turn over their phones immediately to investigators at the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York (SDNY). 

NYC FBI raids: Who are the top aids in question?

The raids also highlight a previous federal corruption probe into Adams and his campaign fundraising, though sources say they’re unrelated. FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay has the latest on the investigation.

Adams appointed Caban last year, after Keechant Sewell stepped down from the job in June 2023. 

Asked about the commissioner's future on Monday, Adams said "I don't think anything in life is guaranteed."

Mayor Adams has denied any wrongdoing and federal authorities have not directly named him in any of the investigations.

So far, no charges have been filed in relation to the federal investigations. Sources tell FOX 5 NY that the investigations may be linked to influence peddling. 