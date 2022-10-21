NYC woman pushed onto subway tracks speaks out

Crime and violence in New York City's subways has been a growing problem in 2022, leaving behind a trail of victims, some of whose lives have been forever changed.

FOX 5 NY spoke to one of those victims, a 22-year-old woman from Brooklyn we are not naming, who saw what should've been a normal trip home from work turn into a terrifying experience.

"You never think you’re gonna be in a moment when you’re like, I need to live, that’s all I could think about," the woman said.

According to the woman, on September 19, she was making her way home when she got off at her Crown Heights subway stop and was suddenly punched and knocked unconscious by a random man, before being pushed onto the subway tracks.

"Being in the tracks, that's what gives me nightmares," she said. "That was the most scary thing of my life."

Miraculously, the woman was able to pull herself up to the platform and sprint out of the station.

"I looked like a monster. Like my face was all swollen, I didn’t even know I had a black eye til I looked in the mirror," she said.

Police say the suspect took off after stealing her phone and has not been arrested yet. An investigation is still ongoing.

And while she is safe now and is slowly returning to commuting using the subway, she says she has been changed indefinitely.

"I just think everybody that looks at me is gonna hurt me," the woman said. "That’s what's changed about me, I don’t trust anyone anymore. I think everyone's going to hurt me now."