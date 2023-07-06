Expand / Collapse search

NYC weather: Weekend storms possible amid hot, humid conditions

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 5 NY

Weekend weather forecast

Will storms impact your Saturday and Sunday plans? FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods has the details.

NEW YORK CITY - Scattered showers and storms are possible once again this weekend, mainly during the evening hours, across the tri-state area.

Friday is expected to remain dry until the evening, according to FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods.

"More wet weather returns to the tri-state tomorrow evening."

NYC weekend forecast

  • Saturday is expected to start off dry, but scattered showers and storms are possible during the evening. Highs will be in the mid-80s, with lows in the low-70s.
  • Scattered showers and storms are also possible Sunday. Highs will remain in the mid-80s, with lows in the low-70s.