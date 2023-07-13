NYC weather: Hot, humid conditions prompt weekend storm threat
NEW YORK CITY - Scattered showers and storms are possible once again this weekend across the tri-state area amid the expected hot and humid conditions.
But according to FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods, one day in particular is expected to see the bigger storm threat.
"Sunday is the bigger rain threat, Saturday is not too bad for you at all," Woods said.
NYC weekend forecast
- Isolated storms are possible Saturday. Highs will be in the high-80s, with lows in the mid-70s.
- Sunday will also see the chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid-80s, with lows in the mid-70s.