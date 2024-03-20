NYC weather: First weekend of spring could see heavy, flooding rain l Forecast

If you have outdoor activities planned for the first weekend of spring in NYC, you may want to move them inside.

Heavy rain is possible this weekend across the Tri-State area, which could result in several inches of rain and flooding concerns along the coast.

"This one is going to be big," FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen said. "It's going to roll up the Eastern Seaboard over the weekend. It could be a washout for you on Saturday."

A storm system is expected to hit the Northeast this weekend, bringing the potential for heavy rain and snow across much of the region. (FOX Weather)

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's storm, including when it will rain, how much it will rain, and will NYC see flooding?

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

"The rain is going to be a quick mover," Van Dillen said. "It should be out by Sunday, but we're going to see some storms."

Friday night: A chance of rain and snow before 2 a.m., then rain is likely. Increasing clouds, with a steady temperature around 44. Chance of precipitation: 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday: Rain. High near 50. Chance of precipitation: 90%.

A look at the forecast in the Northeast on Saturday. (FOX Weather)

Saturday night: Rain likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy. Chance of precipitation: 60%.

The storm is expected to push off the East Coast by Sunday, leading to a dry second half of the weekend.

A widespread 1-3 inches of rain is expected.

A look at the rain forecast on the Northeast from Friday into Monday. (FOX Weather)

Locally higher totals upwards of 3-5 inches are not ruled out along the coastline of southern New Jersey.

The rainy side of this weekend's storm could lead to flooding concerns along the I-95 corridor.

There is a threat of flash flooding on Saturday in the mid-Atlantic. (FOX Weather)

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has already highlighted portions of New Jersey for a Level 2 out of 4 risk of flash flooding on Saturday.

While details are still to be determined, plowable snow is possible north of the Interstate 90 corridor in upstate New York.

Snow is in the forecast for parts of the Northeast from Friday into Monday. (FOX Weather)

Chris Oberholtz, with FOX Weather, helped contribute to this report.