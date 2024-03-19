Where is spring? Here’s how long cold weather will stay in NYC

Spring officially arrives on Tuesday, but tell that to the New Yorkers who faced winter-like temperatures this morning.

"We should see plenty of sunshine as we move through our Tuesday," FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente said. "However, it's not going to help warm things up too much."

This graphic shows warm air out West while the East deals with below-average temperatures and snow. (FOX Weather)

March is typically recognized as the battle between winter and spring. The colder temps come after weeks of above-average temperatures. Eventually though, the temperature flip-flops will end as we get farther into spring and inch closer to summer in June.

Here's a look at this week's forecast, including when temps are expected to warm up in NYC.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday night: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 45.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday night: Rain likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation: 60%.

With the return of the cold air also comes the risk of snow over the upcoming workweek.

Dangerous snow squalls and lake-effect snow, from the Great Lakes to the interior Northeast, are possible.

This graphic shows forecast snow totals through Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (FOX Weather)

The Interstate 95 corridor on the East Coast will likely be spared from the snow squall potential, with areas closer to the Great Lakes facing a higher risk of lake-effect snow due to the cold air pushing across the relatively warm waters of the lakes.

Parts of upstate New York are at risk of several inches of snow through the middle of the week, with some locally higher totals possible.

FOX 5 NY's Steven Yablonski helped contribute to this report.