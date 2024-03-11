NYC snow forecast: Is spring here, or can we expect more winter weather?

article

Winter, New York City has one request: Can you please go away for good? The weather has given New Yorkers a taste of spring 2024, and they're not ready to let go.

Yet the dreaded possibility of snow still lingers as March remains in winter's clutches, and the threat of a cold front next week looms.

Here's a look at how much snow, historically, NYC gets in the third month of the year, when the city can declare winter "over" and what the weather forecast has in store for spring.

What are the chances of March snow?

New York City, on average, gets about 4 inches of snow in March.

A pizza delivery man shields himself from the blizzard conditions pounding New York City as he waits to cross 2nd Avenue on March 13, 1993. (TIM CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

That's not to say that we don't get big snowstorms, as some of the bigger storms in history have occurred in March. The Blizzard of 1888 and the 1993 Superstorm both occurred in the March 13-15 time frame.

With March snows, however, the snow doesn't usually stick around very long.

How often does NYC historically see March snow?

Statistically, NYC sees two days of snow in March, with one day having more than one inch of snow.

So far this year, Central Park hasn't seen measurable snow this month, but that doesn't mean we should put away our snow boots – yet!

A subway train travels on the elevated track over the snow covered streets on Feb. 7, 2021, in Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

What is the record for the latest snowfall in NYC?

The record for the latest day for a recorded snowfall in NYC was April 25, 1875.

Can New York City consider winter ‘over’? Is another cold snap expected?

You can't rule out another cold wave during March. In fact, some long-range computer models show a cold snap around the week of March 18.

How will the lingering El Niño affect this spring?

While an El Niño is still occurring, we continue to expect warmer than average temperatures and higher than average precipitation.

Spring officially begins on March 19 at 11:06 p.m.

When will El Niño begin to weaken?

Signs are that El Niño will begin to weaken starting in April through June, and we may be in a La Niña condition by July and August.

When do highs, on average, reach the 60s?

High temperatures will average in the 60s by mid-April.

People enjoy the warm weather at Central Park. (Catherine Nance / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

What are the average highs/lows for spring?

March

March will see average high temperatures in the mid to upper-40s to start, then rise into the upper-50s by the end of the month, with lows averaging in the mid-30s rising to the low-40s.

People visit Luna Park on the opening day of the season at Coney Island on April 2, 2022, in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

April

April will see average highs start out in the upper-50s and then end up in the upper-60s by the end of the month, as average low temperatures range from the low-40s to the low-50s.

May

In May, average high temperatures rise from the upper-60s to the mid-70s by the end of the month, with low temps heading from the low-50s to the low-60s.