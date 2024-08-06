NYC weather alert: Potential for severe storms, flash flooding on Tuesday l Forecast

The NYC area is about to get soaked.

Severe thunderstorms, along with heavy rain, damaging winds and flash flooding, are possible on Tuesday evening into the overnight hours.

Weather in NYC today

A flood watch is also in effect for parts of the New York City area from this afternoon through Wednesday morning.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (FOX Weather)

"Showers and storms will develop as the day goes on with the potential flooding especially later tonight and into tomorrow morning," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said in a post on X, formally Twitter.

Here's everything you need to know about today's potential for severe weather, including radar, outlooks, timing, impacts and the latest on Tropical Storm Debby.

Much of New Jersey is under a slight risk for severe weather, while other parts of the Tri-State area, including NYC, are under a marginal risk.

Parts of central NJ have been placed in a Level 2 out of 5 risk on the NOAA's Storm Prediction Center's (SPC) 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (FOX Weather)

"In either one of those, you could see some stronger storms with heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and, every once in a while, an isolated tornado," Woods said. "Just a little more likely for you in the yellow-shaded area."

Meanwhile, NYC is under a moderate risk for excessive rainfall, which means numerous flash floods are likely, according to the NWS.

Excessive rainfall outlook. (NWS)

The chances for rain should pick up as the day progresses.

"Kind of scattered at first in the afternoon and evening, and then it becomes heavier and more solid as we head through the later evening and into the overnight hours and even into tomorrow morning," Woods said.

The National Weather Service says local amounts of 3 to 5" of rainfall are possible "where numerous thunderstorms move over the same area."

Storm total rainfall. (NWS)

"It's a decent stretch of fairly heavy rain that comes by," Woods said. "About 1 to 2 inches of rain wants to come through with this."

Rainfall rates are expected to be 1 to 2" an hour (Locally 3") this afternoon into early Wednesday morning. NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has placed NYC in a Level 3 out of 4 risk of flash flooding on Tuesday.

This graphic shows the flood alerts in effect through Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024 (FOX Weather)

"Scattered to numerous instances of flash flooding of urban & poor drainage areas and along quick responding rivers & streams are possible," the National Weather Service said.

The NWS says the flooding could be locally significant, "causing major disruptions to transportation."

Weather in New York tomorrow

Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 71. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

NYC weather this week

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 71. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Debby could also bring additional heavy rain from Thursday into Saturday.

Through Sunday, several inches of rain could fall along the East Coast, with the highest totals centered near and along the Interstate 95 corridor from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals through Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Widespread rainfall totals of 5-8 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible where the heaviest rain bands set up.