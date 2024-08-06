NYC travel advisory: Newark, New York flights grounded during storm

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain have entered the NYC area.

Minor flooding is expected for parts of the area, which has already caused delays for most forms of travel, including subways, flights, and roadways.

The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory due to heavy rainfall, warning New Yorkers to exercise caution.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams says to expect disruptions and to avoid travel when possible.

Weather in NYC today

The National Weather Service also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania until 11 p.m.

Much of New Jersey is under a slight risk for severe weather, while other parts of the Tri-State area, including NYC, are under a marginal risk.

Parts of central NJ have been placed at a Level 2 out of 5 risk on the NOAA's Storm Prediction Center's (SPC) 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

The MTA issued a warning telling commuters to give themselves extra travel time and to use caution on buses and in train stations.

Newark, La Guardia, JFK flights

There are currently ground stops at LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark Airport, according to the National Airspace System status.

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status

Newark Airport status

JFK Airport status