Tropical Storm Debby tracker: See when NYC could get soaked

Tropical Storm Debby is threatening coastal Georgia and the Carolinas as it makes its way up the East Coast. Is the NYC area set to have a wet weekend?

"Then across the Tri-State region here, looks like it crosses right by," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "Wind speeds may still be around 40 mph, making it a low-end tropical storm when it comes over, but it's going to have a lot of rain when it comes through at that time too."

The Category 1 hurricane made landfall near the community of Steinhatchee in Florida on Monday around 7 a.m. with winds estimated to be around 80 mph. Debby has since weakened to around a minimal tropical storm.

Here's what you need to know, including where Debby is now, its projected path and impacts for NYC.

By midweek, Debby is expected to dump extreme amounts of rain, with some computer forecast models showing 2 feet or more of rain in parts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Remnants of the tropical storm are expected to make its way to the Tri-State area by the weekend.

States of emergency have been declared in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Residents in areas where the full effects of Tropical Storm Debby have not yet arrived should continue to prepare for heavy precipitation, flooding and damaging winds.

Through Sunday, several inches of rain could fall along the East Coast, with the highest totals centered near and along the Interstate 95 corridor from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast.

Widespread rainfall totals of 5-8 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible where the heaviest rain bands set up.

