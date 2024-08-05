Hurricane Debby path: Could storm remnants impact NYC?

While Hurricane Debby has made landfall on the Florida coast, could the remnants of the storm impact the NYC area later this week?

"Then we have to watch what's happening with what's leftover from that storm because a lot of the tropical moisture will come this way toward the end of this work week here," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

Once Debby leaves Florida, a general trend to the northeast is expected. Does that mean heavy rain for the Tri-State area later this week?

Here's what you need to know, including where Debby is now, its projected path and a live tracker of the storm.

The center of Hurricane Debby is situated about 60 miles north-northwest of Cedar Key, Florida. It remains a Category 1 hurricane with winds estimated at 75 mph.

Hurricane Debby will move northeastward after making landfall. From there, the forecast becomes less certain.

A general trend to the northeast is expected before Debby slows to a snail’s pace in the vicinity of Georgia and South Carolina by Tuesday night.

Forecast cone for Tropical Storm Debby. (FOX Weather)

"When it comes to those tropical rains, there still in the forecast for you later Thursday into Friday and Saturday," Woods said. "We may be very wet at that time."

Hurricane Debby, which should be downgraded to a tropical storm, will spend three days over the Carolinas, according to our sister station, FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

Hurricane Debby made landfall early Monday morning along Florida's Big Bend, blasting the state with flooding rain, damaging winds and life-threatening storm surge.

The Category 1 storm hit near Steinhatchee about 7 a.m. ET with winds estimated at 80 mph. Shortly after landfall, power outages skyrocketed to above 250,000 utility customers in the Sunshine State.

Weather forecast NYC

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 40% chance of showers after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday: Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

FOX Weather, as well as FOX 13 Tampa Bay, helped contribute to this report.