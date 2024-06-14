Expand / Collapse search

Air quality alert issued for NYC, parts of NJ: LIVE MAP

By
Published  June 14, 2024 9:05am EDT
Weather
FOX 5 NY

NYC weather forecast

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods has the details.

NEW YORK CITY - The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality alert for NYC, as well as parts of New Jersey.

JUMP TO: NYC l REAL-TIME MAP l NEW JERSEY

The New York State Department of Health recommends individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity.

Air quality alert NYC

The following counties are under an air quality alert:

  • Bronx
  • Kings
  • New York
  • Queens
  • Richmond
  • Rockland
  • Westchester

Why is there an air quality alert today?

The air quality alerts caution "sensitive groups," a big category that includes children, older adults, and people with lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

What does air quality alert mean?

"An Air Quality Action Day means that Ground Level Ozone within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards," the National Weather Service said.

NYC officials issue air quality alert

NYC officials issued an air quality alert on Tuesday. It was this week last year when smoke from the Canadian wildfires turned the skyline into an eerie shadow of orange. FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley explains there could be more of that to come.

The alert remains in effect until 11 p.m.

Air quality map

This map from AirNow.gov shows the current air quality in the New York City area. Click here if you're having trouble viewing the embedded map.

Air quality index NYC

For today's air quality index forecast for New York state, click HERE.

To check the air quality in your area, click HERE.

NJ air quality alert

Meanwhile, an air quality alert was also issued for several counties across New Jersey, including:

  • Bergen
  • Essex
  • Hudson
  • Passaic
  • Union

2023: Canadian wildfire smoke pours into Northeast

Last June, winds blew smoke from unchecked Canadian wildfires into the region, which led the Department of Environmental Conservation to issue an Air Quality Health Advisory for all five boroughs.

A view of the hazy city during bad air quality as smoke of Canadian wildfires brought in by wind. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

According to IQAir.com, New York City had the world's worst air quality of any major city in the world back on June 7, with an AQI rating over 350, more than twice as high as Dubai. 