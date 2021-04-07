NYC to open beaches and pools in 2021

article

New York City will open its beaches on Memorial Day Weekend.

Some city pools will open on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement on Wednesday and added that more city pools would be open than last summer.

New York City beaches will be open for swimming from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily starting on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

There are 14 miles of beaches in the city. They include Orchard Beach in the Bronx; Coney Island and Manhattan Beach in Brooklyn; Rockaway Beach in Queens; and Midland Beach, South Beach, Cedar Grove Beach, and Wolfe's Pond Park Beach on Staten Island.

The city's parks department plans to open 48 outdoor pools in all five boroughs. Open swim hours will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Details on health and safety protocols will be shared at a later date according to city officials.

Due to the pandemic, New York City opened its beaches and outdoor pools very late in 2020 for a shortened season.