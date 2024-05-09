Sunnyside stabbing: 17-year-old girl stabbed to death outside Queens subway station

A 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death on Wednesday night outside a Queens subway station, the NYPD said, in another incident of violence harming young people recently in NYC.

Police responded around 9:25 p.m. to a 911 call reporting a stabbing victim near the 46th Street–Bliss Street subway station entrance in Sunnyside.

According to police, they found the girl with a stab wound in her neck. She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Sources say a person of interest, who is also a teenage girl, is in custody. FOX 5 NY is told the dispute that led up to the stabbing took place in the stairwell leading up to the elevated train tracks.

Teens stabbed outside Bronx McDonald's

Police say two teenage boys were stabbed on Wednesday afternoon outside a McDonald's in the Crotona Park section of the Bronx.

Their injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Teen fatally shot in Soho

On Tuesday, police say Mahki Brown, who was just 16, was shot and killed near Varick and Spring streets in Soho.

Brown was an avid basketball player who commuted from East Flatbush to attend Broome Street Academy Charter High School, a short distance from where he was shot. Neighbor Lakesha Jenkins has known him since he was five.

"When we send our children out, whether it's to the store, to school, wherever, we expect our children to come back home to us," she said.

Brown was shot once in the head and his right thigh. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are looking for two male suspects who fled on Spring Street following the shooting.

Teen stabbed to death in the Bronx

Last week, police said a 15-year-old girl fatally stabbed a 17-year-old girl, identified as Emery Mizell, in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

According to police, Mizell was stabbed in the chest. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police charged the 15-year-old with murder, manslaughter and unlawful possession of a weapon.