16-year-old victim ID'd in SoHo fatal shooting; police seek 2 suspects

The 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in SoHo has been identified, the NYPD said.

According to police, Mahki Brown, of Brooklyn, was fatally shot near Varick and Spring streets, a busy area for Manhattan tourists, bustling with shopping, hotels and exhibits.

Police are looking for two male suspects who fled on Spring Street following the shooting. At least one of them, police said, was on a Citi Bike.

Officers responded to a 911 call just before 2:30 p.m. reporting a shooting victim near Spring Street, in a pedestrian cut through.

When they arrived, they found the boy, who had been shot in the head and right thigh. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"We never really have shootings too much. Muggings, yeah, but never shootings like this." — Thomas Libonati

According to multiple reports, the victim attended nearby Broome Street Academy Charter High School. Police suspect the shooting stemmed from a fight between two groups. It's unclear if the victim was the intended target. Neighbors said they were surprised to learn of the deadly shooting.

"We never really have shootings too much. Muggings, yeah, but never shootings like this," said Thomas Libonati, who lives nearby. "What can you do? Things happen. It's happening rampantly all over the city."

According to NYPD statistics, overall April crime was down in the Big Apple by 4.9% compared to the same month last year. Murders were down 30.3%, with 23 this month compared to 33 in April 2023.