16-year-old shot in head, killed on street in SoHo: NYPD

Police are searching for the person who fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in the head in SoHo.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon near Varick and Spring Streets, a busy area for Manhattan tourists, bustling with shopping, hotels and exhibits.

RELATED: Is NYC safe? NYPD releases new crime rate data

Police said the victim was shot in the head and thigh and was unresponsive when officers arrived on the scene.

The 16-year-old was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for a male suspect who reportedly fled on a CitiBike. Authorities believe a second suspect was also involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.