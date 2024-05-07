16-year-old shot in head, killed on street in SoHo: NYPD
NEW YORK - Police are searching for the person who fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in the head in SoHo.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon near Varick and Spring Streets, a busy area for Manhattan tourists, bustling with shopping, hotels and exhibits.
Police said the victim was shot in the head and thigh and was unresponsive when officers arrived on the scene.
The 16-year-old was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are searching for a male suspect who reportedly fled on a CitiBike. Authorities believe a second suspect was also involved.
