17-year-old girl dies after stabbing near Queens subway station: NYPD

A 17-year-old girl has died after a stabbing that occurred not far from a subway station in Queens, police say.

The incident happened at Queens Boulevard and 46th Street in Sunnyside, near the 46th Street-Bliss subway station.

Authorities say the victim was stabbed in the neck.

She was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police say they are searching for a female suspect wearing a pink shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers who possibly fled aboard a northbound 7 train.

