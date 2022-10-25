Bathrooms at NYC subway stations set to begin reopening

article

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is set to reopen bathrooms at several subway stations in 2023, Fox 5 News has confirmed.

The agency had to shutter more than a hundred bathrooms at nearly 70 stations at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The MTA said it has been able to hire about 800 bathroom cleaners in the past two months, allowing it to begin reopening bathrooms to commuters.

The bathrooms at 161st Street-Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, Jay Street-MetroTech in Brooklyn, Flushing-Main Street in Queens, and Fulton Street and 14th Street-Union Square in Manhattan will open in January, nearly three years after the onset of the pandemic.

The MTA plans to reopen more bathrooms over the year.

The bathrooms at the commuter rail areas of Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station reopened last year.