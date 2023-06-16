NYC subway riders find new ways to protect themselves

Anissa Zibo takes the J train in Williamsburg BK every day. She'll do so with even more awareness now on.

"While I'm on the train, I'm always on guard, always defensive." — Anissa Zibo, subway rider

Tuesday night just after 8, police received a 9-11 call reporting that a man had been stabbed on board a northbound J train that was approaching Marcy Ave and Broadway.

RELATED: Brooklyn subway stabbing attorney says Daniel Penny comparison 'doesn't fit neatly'

Citizen app video shows the train stopped on the tracks.

Police had combed the subway car and the platform for evidence. (LLN NYC)

Responding officers found a 36-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest. Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital, he later died from his injuries.

He has been identified him as DeVictor Ouedraogo of Bed-Stuy.

The NYPD says Ouedraogo was harassing multiple passengers on the train shortly before the incident... including the girlfriend of Jordan Williams who is accused of stabbing him.

Officers from the 90th precinct arrested 20-year-old Jordan Williams of St. Albans Queens and have charged him with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Williams was charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

The NYPD said this is the fourth transit homicide this year, the same number at this point in 2022.

Statistics that have straphangers like John Sinclair of Williamsburg, double-checking their approaches to safety while riding on the subway.

Sinclair said that, "we all need to pay attention, know what's going on. 99% of the time people are on their phones, not paying attention. We have to be aware that there are people out here that will do things like that, unfortunately."