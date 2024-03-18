Renewed concerns emerge after Brooklyn subway train shooting

There are renewed concerns about underground safety after last week's subway train shooting in Brooklyn.

The MTA is continuing to underline the importance of keeping repeat offenders out of the system and even going after fare evaders.

Last week, terrified commuters on an A train in Brooklyn ducked for cover after gunshots were fired aboard the train.

"Let me out. Let me out."

Police said a man instigated a fight that led to the gunfire, and authorities say fare evasion is how he ended up on the train. Surveillance video footage shows him evading the fare and walking right through the emergency exit.

Authorities say this is a prime example illustrating how small crimes can lead to major crimes.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber wants to keep repeat offenders out of the subway.

"Last year we had 38 people who were arrested for 43 attacks on transit employees. Between them, they had well in excess of a thousand prior arrests, and yet they keep coming back." — MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber

"We are saying and under the Governor's leadership we're saying to the DA's and the criminal justice system in general, it's time to figure out how to make sure that those people do not come back into transit," Lieber said.