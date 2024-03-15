Cellphone video shows chaos leading up to Brooklyn subway shooting

NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey and Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry gave updates Friday on the ongoing investigation into the subway shooting in Brooklyn.

According to police, the 36-year-old who pulled a gun on the subway walked through the emergency gates without paying, moments before getting on the train.

Daughtry cited the importance of catching evaders before they commit crimes.

Featured article

He said they're not looking to single out people who cannot afford the fare, instead, police are actively looking for transit recidivists, like the 36-year-old who they say carried a gun into the subway station without paying.

Officials noted that 17 guns have been confiscated from the subway system in 2024 so far.

"There’s babies on here" —

The investigation is still ongoing and the names of the two men involved have not been released.

In a statement, Oren Yaniv, spokesman for the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office, said: "Yesterday's shooting inside a crowded subway car was shocking and deeply upsetting. The investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing but, at this stage, evidence of self-defense precludes us from filing any criminal charges against the shooter."

Meanwhile, cellphone video from a commuter shows the moments before the man was shot Thursday evening.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. inside the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station in Boerum Hill.

"There’s babies on here," one commuter screamed right before shots rang.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was riding a northbound A train when he was approached by a 36-year-old man who was already on the train.

"I'll beat you up, I'll beat you up," the 36-year-old repeated to the 32-year-old man sitting down.

Witnesses described the 36-year-old man as being aggressive and provocative toward the 32-year-old man.

"I just spent 13 years in jail," the 36-year-old said as the pair exchanged words, moments before the encounter turned physical.

"Let me out, let me out"

The 32-year-old then stand up, and squares up behind the stanchion, forcing commuters to run towards the opposite side of the cart.

The 36-year-old man, displays a sharp object, before putting it down and exchanging more words with the other man before having another physical exchange, according to police.

"What are you trying to do?" he asks.

As the fight get worse, a woman who was with the 32-year-old goes behind the 36-year-old and stabs him in the back multiple times.

You stabbed me?" he asks.

Moments later, the 36-year-old is seen bleeding from his back as he continues to fight with the other man.

"You're interfering with a man's situation," the 36-year-old man asks, reaching into his jacket pocket.

"I'm getting out," one commuter yells.

The 36-year-old then allegedly removed a firearm from his jacket and walked toward the 32-year-old, yelling at him and the confrontation became physical again.

During the final physical confrontation, police said they believe the 32-year-old managed to wrest control of the gun from the 36-year-old, and the 32-year-old fired multiple shots, striking the 36-year-old.

As the shooting happened, the train pulled into the subway station, where several officers were already located.

"Let me out, let me out," one commuter screamed.

A firearm was recovered at the scene of the subway shooting in Brooklyn.

The 36-year-old was later taken to a hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

The 32-year-old was in custody.