Man shot in the head inside Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

By and FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
BROOKLYN - A man was shot in the head inside a Brooklyn subway station on Thursday, police say.

It happened inside the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station in Boerum Hill just before 5 p.m.

Video shot by SkyFOX shows significant police activity near the station, with EMS appearing to be rushing a person to an ambulance.

Officials say the man is in critical condition.

Police say they have a person of interest in custody and will be holding a press conference to give more information.

There are subway disruptions on the A, C, and G lines.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.