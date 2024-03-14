Man shot in the head inside Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

A man was shot in the head inside a Brooklyn subway station on Thursday, police say.

It happened inside the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station in Boerum Hill just before 5 p.m.

Video shot by SkyFOX shows significant police activity near the station, with EMS appearing to be rushing a person to an ambulance.

FOX 5's Dan Rice saw the EMS rushing the man to an ambulance.

Officials say the man is in critical condition.

Police say they have a person of interest in custody and will be holding a press conference to give more information.

There are subway disruptions on the A, C, and G lines.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.