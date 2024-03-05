NYC struggling to tackle rising subway crime, homelessness

Rising crime and homelessness in New York City's subway system is sparking increasing concerns as the city continues to seek ways to deal with the problem,

Straphangers in the city say they have been left dismayed by subway cars that have been turned into impromptu homeless encampments and a string of random, violent incidents that have left both passengers and MTA workers hospitalized.

On Tuesday, a man was hospitalized after being struck with an unknown metal object while exiting the Grand Avenue–Newtown subway station in Queens.

According to authorities, the attack was unprovoked, and the suspect ran off.

Police also say they have made an arrest after a slashing onboard a subway train Friday where the suspect made an anti-LGBTQ comment to the victim.

And on Sunday, a 64-year-old man was kicked onto the tracks by an unknown assailant in Penn Station.

Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday that the NYPD would resume doing bag checks at certain subway stations, as part of an effort to cut down on crime.

Adams also said, in response to the homelessness issue, that over 1,000 formerly homeless people were given services and placed in housing in the last year.

"We made a commitment that we were not going to have any encampments on our subway system," Adams told reporters on Tuesday.

Subway crime remains a top priority for riders.

After a 45% increase in subway crime in January, the NYPD flooded the system with an additional 1,000 officers in February. For the last 28 days this year, compared to last year, crime is down 13.2%.

The NYPD says it is deploying officers in different places on a daily basis to maintain the visibility they say will drive crime down further.

Governor Kathy Hochul has also said that she will one again devote more resources to the city to help with crime in the subways and quality of life issues. She is expected to make an announcement Wednesday regarding what those resources will look like.