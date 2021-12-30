NYC subway lines suspended due to COVID staffing shortage

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority canceled service on three subway lines Thursday and rerouted others because of staffing shortages related to the COVID surge hitting the city.

The B, W and Z lines were suspended during the morning rush while service was delayed on the A and 2 lines.

"W Service is Suspended. Like everyone in New York, we've been affected by the COVID surge. We're running as much train service as we can with the crews we have available. As an alternative, use an N train in Queens or an R train in Manhattan," wrote the MTA on Twitter.

By Thursday afternoon, service on the Z line was restored.

Several lines including the 2, 5, A and J were rerouted in an attempt to accommodate straphangers who rely on the canceled routes.

Operators were trying to run as many trains as possible. Suspensions and delays were anticipated to continue.

