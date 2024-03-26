Expand / Collapse search

NYC subways grapple with violent day as NYPD boosts underground presence

Updated  March 26, 2024 8:24am EDT
Multiple violent incidents on NYC subways

A man was killed after he was shoved in front of a NYC subway train, police said. The incident follows a violent day in the subway system. FOX 5 NY's Briella Tomassetti has the latest.

EAST HARLEM - A man was killed after he was shoved Monday night in front of a NYC subway train, police said, capping a violent day underground as the NYPD prepares to send more officers into stations to combat fare evasion.

Man killed after shoved onto tracks

According to the NYPD, the incident happened around 7 p.m. at the East 125th Street and Lexington Avenue Station in East Harlem.

Carlton Mcpherson, 24, of the Bronx, was taken into custody and charged with murder for allegedly pushing the man onto the tracks into the path of an oncoming 4 train that was approaching the platform during the evening rush hour. 

Police said Mcpherson has four prior arrests: two for burglary, one for assault and another for fare beating.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Man stabbed repeatedly on train

On Monday morning, a 52-year-old man was stabbed in the back multiple times following a dispute over smoking on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The incident happened around 4:35 a.m. near the Kosciuszko Street station on the border of Bed-Stuy and Bushwick.

According to police, the suspect, who is also in his 50's, stabbed the victim because of a dispute about smoking on the train. The suspect told the victim to stop smoking and then stabbed him, police said.

The victim was taken to Kings County hospital in stable condition. The suspect is in custody.

Woman stabbed in back on train

A few hours later on Monday, a woman was stabbed in the back on a C train at a Brooklyn subway station, the NYPD said.

The attack happened at the Franklin Avenue Station in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said the perp was a woman who was wearing all black. She fled the station after the stabbing.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is likely to survive, police said.

NYC sending 800 more officers into subway

Meanwhile, New York City plans to intensify a crackdown on subway fare-beatings by sending at least 800 police officers specifically to keep watch on turnstiles, officials announced Monday.

It's the latest in a string of recent moves to address concerns about safety and unruliness in the nation's busiest subway system.