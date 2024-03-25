Expand / Collapse search

Woman stabbed in back on Brooklyn C train, NYC's 2nd subway attack in 1 day

Updated  March 25, 2024 12:49pm EDT
Brooklyn
BROOKLYN - A woman was stabbed in the back on a C train at a Brooklyn subway station, the second subway stabbing attack New York City has seen in one day.

The attack happened at the Franklin Avenue Station in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to the NYPD.

Police said the perp was a woman who was wearing all black and fled the station after the stabbing.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is likely to survive, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

A man was stabbed in the back multiple times following a dispute over smoking on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

Earlier Monday morning, a 52-year-old man was stabbed in the back multiple times following a dispute over smoking on a J train at the Kosciuszko Street station on the border of Bed-Stuy and Bushwick. The victim was taken to Kings County hospital in stable condition. The suspect is in custody.

