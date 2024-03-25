Man stabbed repeatedly on NYC subway train following dispute over smoking

A 52-year-old man was stabbed in the back multiple times Monday morning following a dispute over smoking on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The incident happened around 4:35 a.m. near the Kosciuszko Street station on the border of Bed-Stuy and Bushwick.

According to police, the suspect, who is also in his 50's, stabbed the victim because of a dispute about smoking on the train. The suspect told the victim to stop smoking and then stabbed him, police said.

The victim was taken to Kings County hospital in stable condition. The suspect is in custody.

The latest attack inside the NYC subway system comes after all NYPD chiefs hopped on subway trains last week to speak directly with passengers as part of an effort by the city to increase police visibility on mass transit and show the department’s efforts to combat crime by flooding the subway with extra officers.

FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay boarded the 6 train in Pelham Bay Park in the Bronx with Deputy Commissioner of Community Affairs Mark Stewart, Deputy Chief Norman Grandstaff, and a handful of NYPD officers.

Featured article

"I do feel safer with them on the train," said one woman riding the train. "I do feel like their presence gives us more security."

After a surge in transit crime in January, NYC Mayor Eric Adams deployed around 1,000 additional officers to patrol the transit system.

"In February, we saw a 16% decrease in crime and as of today, we see an 18% decrease in crime in March, so those efforts are paying off tremendously," Grandstaff said.

While the NYPD reports that crime is down, so far in March, there have been several high-profile incidents of violence on the trains that have shaken riders' confidence.