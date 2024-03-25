Person killed after being shoved onto subway tracks, hit by train in East Harlem

article

One person is dead after being shoved onto the subway tracks in East Harlem on Monday evening.

According to police, the incident happened at around 7 p.m. at the East 125th Street and Lexington Avenue station.

The victim was apparently pushed onto the tracks, where they were struck by an oncoming northbound 4 train.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they have a disturbed man in custody.

A person has been taken into custody in connection to the incident.

