Expand / Collapse search

Person killed after being shoved onto subway tracks, hit by train in East Harlem

By
Published  March 25, 2024 8:23pm EDT
East Harlem
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK - One person is dead after being shoved onto the subway tracks in East Harlem on Monday evening.

According to police, the incident happened at around 7 p.m. at the East 125th Street and Lexington Avenue station.

The victim was apparently pushed onto the tracks, where they were struck by an oncoming northbound 4 train.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they have a disturbed man in custody.

A person has been taken into custody in connection to the incident. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more.