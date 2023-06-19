NYC subway crime: 5 stabbed, slashed in less than a week - ‘I do feel defenseless’

"I do feel defenseless." — One father questioned

More than four attacks happened in less than a week on the New York City subway, prompting a beefed-up presence. The crimes themselves, are leaving residents feeling vulnerable.

"I do feel defenseless because let’s say if I try to defend myself and somebody's trying to hurt me and I hurt them, I'm going to get arrested and put in jail," one father questioned after a string a stabbings and slashings underground.

86th Street and Lexington Avenue station

According to the NYPD, two female victims, 19 and 48, were taken to a hospital Sunday just after 4:15 p.m. after being slashed in the leg.

"It's not safe." — One resident expressed

It’s unclear whether the attack happened on a platform or the train itself.

MORE: NYC subway riders find new ways to protect themselves

"It's not safe, I have been once in four years on the subway," one resident expressed. "I'm not walking onto the subway."

Brooklyn ‘J’ train

The attack came hours after another subway stabbing Sunday around 2 a.m. in Bed Stuy, where police were seen increasing patrol.

Police said the 31-year-old victim was heading toward Manhattan.

The attack happened Sunday around 2 a.m. in Bed Stuy. (FNTV)

Savon Chambers heard the commotion coming from a few cars down.

"When I went down to the other train car, there was an African American brother with dreads about 5’7 in a red hoodie bleeding from all sides of his torso," Chambers said.

No arrests have been made in the attack. (FNTV)

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he’s expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made.

14th Street–Union Square station

Less than 24 hours before those stabbings, police worked the busy 4 subway train, where they said a 32-year-old man was riding southbound around 4 a.m.

As the car pulled out of the station, a passenger yelled ‘I’ve been stabbed’ before losing consciousness. He later died at Bellevue Hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

Brooklyn subway stabbing

It follows days after Tuesday’s arrest in the first deadly stabbing of the week, where DeVictor Ouedraogo, 36, was stabbed in the chest by Jordan Williams, 20, according to police.

Williams is facing manslaughter charges and a weapons charge.

MORE: Brooklyn subway stabbing: Jordan Williams released without bail

Ouedraogo was reportedly harassing multiple passengers on board, including a woman Williams was with.