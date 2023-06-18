Man stabbed to death in 2nd subway incident

Crime scene investigators worked into the night Saturday looking for any clues as to just what happened along the busy Number 4 subway train at the Union Square 14th Street station.

"I hear about this every day. I’m not shocked at all. It’s horrible. It’s just the way it is today. Getting worse and worse in my opinion" said one woman.

Police say a 32-year-old man was riding the southbound number 4 train at around 4 a.m. Once the car pulled into the station, authorities claim a conductor heard a passenger yell out, "I’ve been stabbed" before he lost consciousness.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said he had multiple stab wounds to the stomach, but couldn’t determine whether he was stabbed on or off the train.

This incident comes just five days after a 36-year-old man was stabbed to death on board a northbound J subway train in Brooklyn.

That case made headlines this week when Jordan Williams was released without bail after being accused of stabbing an ex-con who punched his girlfriend on the train. Williams was charged with manslaughter and faces up to 25 years in prison.

Police for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.