NYC storm alert: Officials warn of messy Monday commute

New York City leaders are predicting a messy commute due to a storm expected Sunday night into Monday morning.

"It’s imperative that we get all New Yorkers engaged to make sure that we can navigate the concerns that we have," Adams shared in a press conference Sunday afternoon.

The city expects 2 to 3 inches city-wide, although some areas could see higher amounts locally along with heavy winds, especially in Brooklyn and in Queens.

They warn New York could see sustained 25 to 35-mile-an-hour winds and gusts between 50 and 60 miles an hour.

Storm hazards include coastal flooding around high tide, mostly in Jamaica Bay, Rockaway, Hamilton Beach, and Howard Beach Broad Channel.

Leaders say they began interagency calls on Thursday and activated the Emergency Operation Center, beefed up staffing, and positioned equipment in case residents need assistance.

The city urges residents to check in on their neighbors and relatives, along with anyone with special needs and the elderly.

"We’ll get through this storm, but preparation is the key." — Mayor Adams

"Unlike last week, this storm will come a little later and affect the Monday commute, so people should take it slow," said NYC Deputy Commissioner Christina Farrell.

In preparation for the storm, the administration has been coordinating MTA with the main emphasis of this week’s storm on coastal flooding.