Is NYC's special summer program ready for kids?

The union that represents New York City principals is criticizing the Department of Education's preparation for an ambitious summer program kicking off this week. The DOE accepted every child off an extensive waiting list into the Summer Rising program . But Mark Cannizaro, the head of the union, said schools don't have enough staff.

"We are always at the point with City Hall where they think there's time to do everything and there's just not," Mark Cannizaro said.

Summer Rising, a joint program from the Department of Education and the Department of Youth and Community Development, is meant to help the children who had a particularly rough school year because of the pandemic. It also incorporates field trips, outdoor recreation, arts, and more.

"Summer Rising will address academic and social-emotional needs of our youth through tailored support," according to the DOE website. "These programs will provide a bridge to next school year and allow students to reconnect with one another and with their schools."

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, the DOE said that schools have what they need to "hit the ground running."

"We're grateful to our educators and staff who have gone above and beyond to prepare," DOE spokesperson Sarah Casasnovas said in the statement.

Cannizaro said providers will be "sending all hands on deck and hopefully be able to patchwork things."

Advertisement