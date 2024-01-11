NYC snow forecast: Next week's winter storm 'likely' to bring snow

It's now January – can NYC FINALLY break its no-snow streak?

A winter storm next week is likely to produce another round of rain that could turn to snow across parts of NY, NJ and CT.

"This is the one that's more interesting, Monday into Tuesday. Looks like a rain/snow mix in the beginning, ending as snow," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

Will it snow? Timeline of next week's weather forecast

A cold front from the Arctic will pass through the New York City area late Sunday, dipping temperatures into the high 20s.

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will feature chilly temperatures that will stay in the 30s, but the chance for snow comes Monday night into Tuesday.

The temperature outlooks shows well below average temperatures through Jan. 18. (Credit: FOX Weather)

A developing low-pressure system from the southeast is forecast to track north late Monday. Though timing and track are still uncertain, we'll likely see a rain-snow mix before temperatures drop and the precipitation transitions to snow.

"We bring in that much cold air where your highs are only in the 30s, finally, we might get that inch of snow," Woods said.

Grassy areas are partially covered with snow powder on Feb. 1, 2023, in Central Park. New York City went nearly a year with no measurable snowfall. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/for New York Daily News)

On Tuesday, temperatures are likely to remain in the freezing range, with the forecast showing a high of 32 and low of 25 for the city.

According to the National Weather Service, as of Thursday afternoon, NYC has a 40% of snow early next week. It's too early, however, to determine amounts.

Tuesday temperatures from the National Weather Service.

There will be more details to come in the next few days as the forecast develops.

The rest of the week should see temperatures that struggle to make it out of the 30s.

New York's record snowless streak reaches day 697



Despite a weekend winter storm, the city continues its recording-breaking snowless streak.

As of Thursday, Jan. 11, it's been 697 days since the Big Apple picked up at least an inch of snow in a single calendar day. Central Park picked up 1.6 inches of snow on Feb. 13, 2022.

The average date for the first snow of the season in the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

That's almost two years without the white stuff.



This breaks the previous streak of 383 days that ended in March 1998.

The Big Apple only saw 2.3 inches of snow over the winter of 2022 through all of 2023. That is more than a 2-foot deficit compared to the average winter season snowfall and a record for the lowest annual snowfall total.

