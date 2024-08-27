NYC public school students to receive meals: Here's what is being offered

Good news for all students, breakfast, lunch and afterschool meals are free to all NYC public school students during the 2024-2025 school year.

Here's what is being offered this year for students:

Approved NYC snack list and beverages

There are a variety of Frito-Lays being offered from Baked Lays Original, Sunchips Original, Sunchips Garden Salsa, and Sunchips Harvest Cheddar.

Beverages being offered to students this year are Poland Spring Water, Aquafina Water, Bubly Sparkling Water Mango, Bubly Sparkling Water Strawberry, Bubly Sparkling Water Grapefruit, and Bubly Sparkling Water Lime.

Milk options

Under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs, milk must be available to students as part of their meal.

NYC public schools said they are offering low fat milk, non-fat milk, and non-fat chocolate milk.

Schools that do not wish to serve chocolate milk as an option should speak with their School Food Service Manager.

Food service programs

NYC public schools offer a variety of food service programs to students throughout the school day.

Programs include:

Afterschool Meals: Every child who participates in an afterschool program is provided a snack or supper, upon request. Breakfast in the Classroom: Schools offering this program deliver breakfast to students’ classrooms, or provide a bagged breakfast that they can bring to class. Program is only available at certain schools. Breakfast after the Bell: Free breakfast is available even if a student comes in late. All a student has to do is walk into the cafeteria and ask an employee for breakfast. Saturday and Holiday Meals: If your childs school hosts an activity on a Saturday or holiday, students are eligible to receive a morning snack and/or lunch, depending on the time and length of the activity. Program is only available at certain schools. Pre-K for All Meals: Participating pre-K programs offer students nutritious breakfast, lunch and afterschool meals each day. Program is only available at certain schools. Infant-Toddler: This program offers student parents and their children child care, academic guidance, and social advocacy. The program also provides infants, toddlers, and their student parents healthy, age-specific menus. Kosher & Halal Meal Service Request: Kosher school meals may be available upon request and with prior registration. Parents/guardians may reach out to the school administration regarding kosher meal service for your child. Halal food options are available at every school. Farm to School: Farm to School schools let students grow and harvest food at community gardens. They hold seasonal harvest events in May, June, October, and November. This gives students a unique opportunity to taste what they have grown. Schools receive culinary support from the Garden to Café coordinator as they plan for harvest events. To apply for the program, click Farm to School schools let students grow and harvest food at community gardens. They hold seasonal harvest events in May, June, October, and November. This gives students a unique opportunity to taste what they have grown. Schools receive culinary support from the Garden to Café coordinator as they plan for harvest events. To apply for the program, click here Charter and Non-Public Schools: The Office of Food and Nutrition Services (OFNS) provides food service for new Charter and Non-Public Schools. Click The Office of Food and Nutrition Services (OFNS) provides food service for new Charter and Non-Public Schools. Click here to learn more.

How do students get free meals?

"You do not need to apply for your child to receive meals. However, we do ask families to complete the Family Income Inquiry Form, which helps schools receive money for their programs," the DOE states. "Your school will send a copy of this form home with your child, or you can get it from your school's main office."

Your school has details about where and when meals are served. Click here to find your school menu.