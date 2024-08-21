NYC public school calendar 2024-25: Key dates, events, essential info for parents

Get ready, parents!

JUMP TO: CALENDAR l HEALTH l MEALS l TRANSPORTATION

NYC public schools are set to welcome its students back next month.

Here's a guide to everything you need to know about the New York City public school year for 2024-25, including a full calendar, health requirements, meal and transportation information:

You can access the school calendar online. You'll find important dates there and links to download the calendar in several languages.

JUMP TO: AUGUST l SEPTEMBER l OCTOBER l NOVEMBER l DECEMBER l JANUARY l FEBRUARY l MARCH l APRIL l MAY l JUNE

Sorry, kids, but snow days are a thing of the past. "On 'Snow days' or days when school buildings are closed due to an emergency, all students and families should plan on participating in remote learning," the DOE states.

August 19-20 (Tuesday-Wednesday): Regents Administration

September 5 (Thursday): First day of school

September 12 (Thursday): Evening parent-teacher conferences for elementary schools and pre-K centers

September 19 (Thursday): Evening parent-teacher conferences for middle schools and D75 schools

September 26 (Thursday): Evening parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools

October 3–4 (Thursday–Friday): Rosh Hashanah, schools closed

October 14 (Monday): Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples' Day, schools closed

November 1 (Friday): Diwali, schools closed

November 5 (Tuesday): Election Day, students do not attend school

November 7 (Thursday): Afternoon and evening parent-teacher conferences for elementary schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early

November 11 (Monday): Veterans Day, schools closed

November 14 (Thursday): Afternoon and evening parent-teacher conferences for middle schools and D75 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early

November 21 (Thursday): Afternoon and evening parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools

November 22 (Friday): Afternoon parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early

November 28–29 (Thursday–Friday): Thanksgiving recess, schools closed

December 24–January 1 (Tuesday–Wednesday): Winter recess, schools closed

January 20 (Monday): Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, schools closed

January 21–24 (Tues-Friday): Regents Administration

January 27 (Monday): Professional Development Day

January 28 (Tuesday): First day of Spring Semester

January 29 (Wednesday): Lunar New Year, schools closed

February 17–21 (Monday–Friday): Midwinter recess, schools closed.

March 6 (Thursday): Afternoon and evening parent-teacher conferences for elementary schools and pre-K Centers; students in these schools dismissed three hours early

March 13 (Thursday): Afternoon and evening parent-teacher conferences for middle schools and D75 schools, students in these schools dismissed three hours early

March 20 (Thursday): Evening parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools

March 21 (Friday): Afternoon parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early

March 31 (Monday): Eid al-Fitr, schools closed

April 14–18 (Monday–Friday): Spring recess, schools closed

May 1 (Thursday): Evening parent-teacher conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers

May 8 (Thursday): Evening parent-teacher conferences for middle schools and D75 schools

May 15 (Thursday): Evening parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools

May 16 (Friday): Afternoon parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools

May 26 (Monday): Memorial Day, schools closed

June 5 (Thursday): Eid al-Adha / Anniversary Day; schools closed

June 6 (Friday): Clerical Day; no classes for students attending 3-K, Pre-K, elementary schools, middle schools, K–12 schools, and standalone D75 programs

June 10 (Tuesday): The first administration of the new Regents Examinations in Life Science: Biology, and Earth and Space Sciences

June 11 (Wednesday): The first administration of the new Regents Examination in Geometry

June 17-26 (Tuesday-Thursday): Regents Administration

June 19 (Thursday): Juneteenth, schools closed

June 26 (Thursday): Last day of school for students

New York City requires children to undergo a physical exam, be tested for lead and receive certain vaccines before starting school.

"Healthier students are better learners," the DOE states. "We want to support your child's health to make your child more successful inside and outside of school."

Schools require parents and their child's health care provider to fill out certain forms. You can find that information HERE.

Yes. All students attending school in person are entitled to free breakfast and lunch every day. Your school has details about where and when meals are served.

"You do not need to apply for your child to receive meals. However, we do ask families to complete the Family Income Inquiry Form, which helps schools receive money for their programs," the DOE states. "Your school will send a copy of this form home with your child, or you can get it from your school's main office."

The DOE has several transportation options, such as MetroCards and buses, for students to get to school.

"Transportation services that are available to students vary by each child's eligibility and need for those services," the DOE states. "Speak with your school if you have questions about the available options."