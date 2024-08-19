Why parents should explore the New York Public Library's fall programs

As the summer draws to a close and a new school year approaches, the New York Public Library (NYPL) is stepping up with a range of programs and services designed to engage children, teens and adults.

The second-largest public library in the nation offers a wide variety of programs that go beyond books.

FOX 5 NY spoke with Alexandria Abenshon, director of Children's Programs and Services, about what’s in store:

Summer Fun Continues as School Approaches

While the end of summer is near, NYPL’s summer programming remains in full swing, offering something for everyone.

"We are still in the throes of summer, and our summer programming is still going strong, and that is for all ages," said Abenshon.

One of NYPL’s standout summer programs is the Summer Adventure series, a set of 36 activities centered around the theme of "Journeys," ranging from exploring the human body to learning about New York City’s subway system.

"All of our branch staff have had the opportunity to contribute to these programs and put their spin on them, and our branches are hosting these depending on their schedule, so going to nypl.org/summer is definitely the best way to find those different programs," Abenshon said.

Preparing for the School Year

With New York City's school year set to begin on Thursday, September 5, the NYPL is ready to support students with the NYPL After School program, which begins on September 30.

The program, which takes place at 50 locations across the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island, offers drop-in homework help, reading enrichment, and fun activities.

"It's where kids can come in, work with tutors and teen reading ambassadors to get homework support, reading enrichment, do fun activities both with those tutors and branch staff, and it really forms this beautiful web of support, fun, and, of course, time at the library," Abenshon said.

The program is designed for children aged 6 to 12 and doesn’t require a library card.

"It is truly drop-in. You can come once or you can come every single day," says Abenshon.

The library also hires tutors who speak different languages based on the community’s needs.

For older students preparing to apply for college, the library's free Intensive College and Career Access Network is accepting applications until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, August 30.

The ICCAN offers multiple workshops to help teens do test prep for the ACT and SATs, search for colleges, hone their essay-writing skills, find financial aid and scholarships and more.

Looking Ahead to Fall

As we move into the fall, NYPL is planning to keep the momentum going with a variety of programs.

One of the highlights is the ongoing celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of writer, activist and Harlem native James Baldwin.

"We’re looking forward to celebrating James Baldwin for quite a while," Abenshon said.

The library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture stewards Baldwin's papers, manuscripts and other historic materials, which form the basis of their two celebratory exhibitions.

The library will also host its annual Open House Week after the first day of school, giving families a chance to reconnect with their local branches.

"There will be programs, giveaways, opportunities to, again, reset that routine, maybe set something new up for what you're gonna do after school every day, and really just get that card if you haven't had one before, renew it if you need to renew your library card," Abenshon said. "They expire every 3 years, And September is library card sign up month, so it's a great time to check-in with your local branch even if you're a frequent flyer, which we want everyone to be."

The library will also be hosting a Banned Books Week event from September 22 to 28, highlighting some of the challenges other libraries across the nation are facing. There is also an accompanying Teen Banned Book Club event, which will shine a spotlight on young adult titles that have been the subject of bans or challenges.

In October, the library will host its annual college fair, which is open to all teens and their families. The fair is aimed at helping teens navigate college applications and admissions, with over 30 colleges, universities and community-based organizations scheduled to attend to share information and resources.

Supporting Educators and Families

The NYPL is also committed to supporting educators through its Center for Educators and Schools.

This department provides professional development, curriculum based on the library’s collections, and other resources to help teachers connect with the library. The outreach team works closely with New York City’s Department of Education to ensure that teachers have the tools they need to support their students.