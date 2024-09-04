NYC public schools: Everything to know about the first day

Class is on Thursday for NYC public school students!

JUMP TO: DRESS CODE l MEALS l TRANSPORTATION l CURRICULUM l CALENDAR

***Click each headline to jump to the designated topic.

Here's everything you need to know about the first day of NYC public schools, including dress code guidelines, meal and transportation options, new math curriculum and the full 2024-25 calendar.

The NYC City Council approved a bill in July to create a more uniform dress code for students in response to criticism that some schools target students for what they wear.

Currently, principals have the flexibility to create and enforce their own dress code policies, leading to different rules for students depending on their school.

Yes. All students attending school in person are entitled to free breakfast and lunch every day. Your school has details about where and when meals are served.

The DOE has several transportation options, such as MetroCards and buses, for students to get to school.

"Transportation services that are available to students vary by each child's eligibility and need for those services," the DOE states. "Speak with your school if you have questions about the available options."

New York City is changing the way students learn math. The curriculum uses Illustrative Mathematics, a program that uses a problem-solving approach to math.

The coursework forces students to use multiple strategies and make connections between current and past solutions, to fight what the city calls "the fear of math." It comes as math and reading performances for teens plummeted to the lowest scores in decades in 2023.

You can access the school calendar online. You'll find important dates there and links to download the calendar in several languages.

JUMP TO: SEPTEMBER l OCTOBER l NOVEMBER l DECEMBER l JANUARY l FEBRUARY l MARCH l APRIL l MAY l JUNE

When is the first day of school in NYC

September 5 (Thursday): First day of school

September 12 (Thursday): Evening parent-teacher conferences for elementary schools and pre-K centers

September 19 (Thursday): Evening parent-teacher conferences for middle schools and D75 schools

September 26 (Thursday): Evening parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools

October 3–4 (Thursday–Friday): Rosh Hashanah, schools closed

October 14 (Monday): Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples' Day, schools closed

November 1 (Friday): Diwali, schools closed

November 5 (Tuesday): Election Day, students do not attend school

November 7 (Thursday): Afternoon and evening parent-teacher conferences for elementary schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early

November 11 (Monday): Veterans Day, schools closed

November 14 (Thursday): Afternoon and evening parent-teacher conferences for middle schools and D75 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early

November 21 (Thursday): Afternoon and evening parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools

November 22 (Friday): Afternoon parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early

November 28–29 (Thursday–Friday): Thanksgiving recess, schools closed

December 24–January 1 (Tuesday–Wednesday): Winter recess, schools closed

January 20 (Monday): Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, schools closed

January 21–24 (Tues-Friday): Regents Administration

January 27 (Monday): Professional Development Day

January 28 (Tuesday): First day of Spring Semester

January 29 (Wednesday): Lunar New Year, schools closed

February 17–21 (Monday–Friday): Midwinter recess, schools closed.

March 6 (Thursday): Afternoon and evening parent-teacher conferences for elementary schools and pre-K Centers; students in these schools dismissed three hours early

March 13 (Thursday): Afternoon and evening parent-teacher conferences for middle schools and D75 schools, students in these schools dismissed three hours early

March 20 (Thursday): Evening parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools

March 21 (Friday): Afternoon parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early

March 31 (Monday): Eid al-Fitr, schools closed

April 14–18 (Monday–Friday): Spring recess, schools closed

May 1 (Thursday): Evening parent-teacher conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers

May 8 (Thursday): Evening parent-teacher conferences for middle schools and D75 schools

May 15 (Thursday): Evening parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools

May 16 (Friday): Afternoon parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools

May 26 (Monday): Memorial Day, schools closed