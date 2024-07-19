How NYC schools' new inclusive dress code would impact students

The NYC City Council has approved a bill to create a more uniform dress code for students in response to criticism that some schools target students for what they wear.

The council voted on Thursday to approve legislation that would require the Department of Education to be more inclusive when it comes to their dress code policy.

With some public schools allowed to adopt individual dress code policies at their own discretion, a number of council members claim it’s unfair and discriminatory against LGBTQ+ students and students of color.

"They do already have a dress code and deal with schools, obviously, but it's making sure that we are making sure that all young people feel seen and heard in this process, whether, whatever religion they are," Councilwoman Althea Stephens said.

Stephens brought the bill to the floor and says it’s vital to protecting the youth – allowing them to feel safe and accepted in their own school building.

"I keep saying in my district, District 16, we have a growing West African population, and we want to make sure that they feel a part of what any dress codes are going on in school and making sure they feel included," Stephens said.

What does the bill address?

The bill voted on specifically addresses school dress code policy that "accounts for diverse cultures, gender expressions and body diversity."

The City Council now has to work with the Department of Education to figure out exactly what the new policies are and when they would go into effect. No word on if that would be in September.