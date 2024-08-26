NYC public school dress code guidelines: What to know

It's that time for kids to go back to school.

The NYC City Council approved a bill in July to create a more uniform dress code for students in response to criticism that some schools target students for what they wear.

Currently, principals have the flexibility to create and enforce their own dress code policies, leading to different rules for students depending on their school.

With some public schools allowed to adopt individual dress code policies at their own discretion, a number of council members claim it’s unfair and discriminatory against LGBTQ+ students and students of color.

"It's making sure that we are making sure that all young people feel seen and heard in this process." — Councilwoman Althea Stephens

"They do already have a dress code and deal with schools, obviously, but it's making sure that we are making sure that all young people feel seen and heard in this process, whether, whatever religion they are," Councilwoman Althea Stephens said.

Stephens brought the bill to the floor and says it’s vital to protecting the youth – allowing them to feel safe and accepted in their own school building.

However, NYC Public Schools has released its dos and don’ts when it comes to the dress code guidelines at school.

Parents and students flock to PS 151-Yorkville Community School on the first day of school Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Manhattan, New York. (Photo by Barry Williams for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

Here's what the dress code guidelines for students allow:

For religious observance or disability-related attire, students can wear headwear. Headscarves, do-rags, beads, and other hair accessories are also allowed for short or long hair, locks, braids, and twists.

"Dress codes must be implemented equally and in a non-discriminatory manner," NYC Public Schools said. "Schools must ensure that all staff, students, and parents are advised in writing of the dress code, students’ rights with respect to their attire, and consequences for students wearing clothing that violates the dress code."

The dress code in NYC may not:

Schools also may not prohibit "distracting" clothing or certain types of clothing that is stereotypically associated with one gender, according to NYC Public Schools. Here are a few examples:

Prohibit students who identify as male from wearing skirts, jewelry, or nail polish. Require only students who identify as male to wear neck ties for yearbook photos. Require only students who identify as female to wear dresses at graduation.

At school, students can't wear clothing that will discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, religion, religious practices, ethnicity, national origin, citizenship/immigration status, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, disability, or weight. Clothing with profanity, obscenity, nudity, sexual acts, threats of violence, injury or harm, or gang affiliation are not allowed.

What does the uniform dress code bill address?

The bill voted on specifically addresses school dress code policy that "accounts for diverse cultures, gender expressions and body diversity."

The City Council now has to work with the Department of Education to figure out exactly what the new policies are and when they will go into effect.

Dress code violations

The school must inform the student and their parent(s) about the importance of following the dress code and set the expectation that the student will comply with it moving forward. The school will then advise the student and the parent(s) to discuss the options for conforming with the dress code. Schools can also have students turn their shirts inside out, cover or replace the clothing until the end of the school day. Schools can offer students clean alternative clothing if the school has such clothing on hand.

Click here to access the 2024 school year calendar.