NYC public schools start date, calendar and more: What to know for 2024-25
NEW YORK CITY - Class is just days away for NYC public school students!
JUMP TO: CALENDAR l MEALS l TRANSPORTATION l DRESS CODE
From the full calendar for the 2024-25 public school year, to meal and transportation options, here's a guide to everything parents and students need to know:
NYC public schools calendar
You can access the school calendar online. You'll find important dates there and links to download the calendar in several languages.
JUMP TO: SEPTEMBER l OCTOBER l NOVEMBER l DECEMBER l JANUARY l FEBRUARY l MARCH l APRIL l MAY l JUNE
September
NYC public schools start date
- September 5 (Thursday): First day of school
- September 12 (Thursday): Evening parent-teacher conferences for elementary schools and pre-K centers
- September 19 (Thursday): Evening parent-teacher conferences for middle schools and D75 schools
- September 26 (Thursday): Evening parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
October
- October 3–4 (Thursday–Friday): Rosh Hashanah, schools closed
- October 14 (Monday): Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples' Day, schools closed
November
- November 1 (Friday): Diwali, schools closed
- November 5 (Tuesday): Election Day, students do not attend school
- November 7 (Thursday): Afternoon and evening parent-teacher conferences for elementary schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
- November 11 (Monday): Veterans Day, schools closed
- November 14 (Thursday): Afternoon and evening parent-teacher conferences for middle schools and D75 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
- November 21 (Thursday): Afternoon and evening parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
- November 22 (Friday): Afternoon parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
- November 28–29 (Thursday–Friday): Thanksgiving recess, schools closed
December
- December 24–January 1 (Tuesday–Wednesday): Winter recess, schools closed
January
- January 20 (Monday): Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, schools closed
- January 21–24 (Tues-Friday): Regents Administration
- January 27 (Monday): Professional Development Day
- January 28 (Tuesday): First day of Spring Semester
- January 29 (Wednesday): Lunar New Year, schools closed
February
- February 17–21 (Monday–Friday): Midwinter recess, schools closed.
March
- March 6 (Thursday): Afternoon and evening parent-teacher conferences for elementary schools and pre-K Centers; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
- March 13 (Thursday): Afternoon and evening parent-teacher conferences for middle schools and D75 schools, students in these schools dismissed three hours early
- March 20 (Thursday): Evening parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
- March 21 (Friday): Afternoon parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
- March 31 (Monday): Eid al-Fitr, schools closed
April
- April 14–18 (Monday–Friday): Spring recess, schools closed
May
- May 1 (Thursday): Evening parent-teacher conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers
- May 8 (Thursday): Evening parent-teacher conferences for middle schools and D75 schools
- May 15 (Thursday): Evening parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
- May 16 (Friday): Afternoon parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
- May 26 (Monday): Memorial Day, schools closed
June
- June 5 (Thursday): Eid al-Adha / Anniversary Day; schools closed
- June 6 (Friday): Clerical Day; no classes for students attending 3-K, Pre-K, elementary schools, middle schools, K–12 schools, and standalone D75 programs
- June 10 (Tuesday): The first administration of the new Regents Examinations in Life Science: Biology, and Earth and Space Sciences
- June 11 (Wednesday): The first administration of the new Regents Examination in Geometry
- June 17-26 (Tuesday-Thursday): Regents Administration
- June 19 (Thursday): Juneteenth, schools closed
- June 26 (Thursday): Last day of school for students
Will students get free meals?
Yes. All students attending school in person are entitled to free breakfast and lunch every day. Your school has details about where and when meals are served.
Click HERE to see what's being offered this year for students.
What transportation to school is available?
The DOE has several transportation options, such as MetroCards and buses, for students to get to school.
"Transportation services that are available to students vary by each child's eligibility and need for those services," the DOE states. "Speak with your school if you have questions about the available options."
Click HERE for more information.
Dress code guidelines
The NYC City Council approved a bill in July to create a more uniform dress code for students in response to criticism that some schools target students for what they wear.
Click HERE for more information.