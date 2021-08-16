NYC proof of vaccination mandate for entertainment, dining, fitness begins Tuesday

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the COVID vaccine mandate would not be in effect Monday as was previously reported. The mandate would begin Tuesday.

"We said the week of August 16 and we needed to get a few more of the fine-tunings going there to address it," said de Blasio during a briefing from City Hall. "We wanted to get the word out today and start it formally tomorrow. The first month will be very much about education and engaging businesses, making sure we answer questions and showing people how it works."

New York City will become the first major city in the U.S. to require proof of vaccination in order to eat indoors, use a gym or see a show.

The move is part of de Blasio's "Key to NYC" plan. Enforcement of the mandate would begin Sept. 13.

The indoor mask mandate will be required to a number of businesses from gyms to theater and restaurants.

Over 30 businesses announced earlier this week that they were already requiring proof of vaccination ahead of the mandate.

"We're gonna follow the guidelines," said Tracy Bayne, General Manager of Good Enough to Eat on the Upper West Side "We're prepared to check IDs and vaccination cards and just do what we need to do to make sure our staff is safe, customers are safe and everyone feels comfortable eating indoors again."

The businesses included in the vaccine mandate are: movie theaters, live music, concert venues, museums and galleries, aquariums and zoos, professional sports arenas, stadiums, convention centers, exhibit halls, performing arts centers, bowling alleys, arcades, pool and billiards halls, casinos, adult entertainment, restaurants, catering halls, hotel banquet rooms, bars, cabarets, nightclubs, cafeterias, grocery store, bakeries, coffee shops, fast food with indoor dining, gyms, fitness centers, fitness classes, pools, indoor studios, dance studios and sports classes.

Proof of vaccination can be through a CDC-issued vaccine card, NY Excelsior Pass, or the NYC COVID safe pass.

The move is a measure to help combat the delta variant of the coronavirus and protect workers and patrons.

