Over 30 NYC businesses now requiring proof of vaccination

Mayor Bill de Blasio is applauding over 30 businesses in New York City that have announced they are now requiring proof of vaccination for entry as part of the city's "Key to NYC" program.

The program aims to mandate vaccination against the coronavirus for most indoor activities in the city and will begin the week of August 16. Anyone looking to use indoor dining, entertainment, or fitness facilities across the five boroughs will need to provide proof of vaccination to be let in.

"Early adopters of the Key to NYC program are public health heroes. Their leadership and fast action sends a powerful message: New Yorkers will do everything in our power to keep each other safe and defeat COVID-19," de Blasio said in a statement. "Mass vaccination is the only way to stop the spread – and these businesses are giving New Yorkers more reasons than ever to protect themselves and their communities. I’m proud to stand with them."

There are three forms of acceptable proof of vaccination: A CDC-issued vaccination card, the New York State Excelsior Pass, and the NYC COVID Safe app.

The businesses that are already adopting vaccine requirements include:

Amor Y Amargo

Avant Garden

Bossa Nova Civic Club

Cadence

City Winery

Dame

Death & Co

Dirt Candy

Etérea

Felix Storch

Forsythia

Gertie

Ilili

Jeju Noodle

Ladybird

Leland

Leyenda

Llama San

Nowadays

Proletariat

Public Hotel

RXR Realty

Soda Club

Tannat

The Bell House

The Durst Organization

The Pedal House

The Queensboro

Union Hall

Unter

Yellow Rose

The city says it is embarking on a listening tour to gather feedback across industries and incorporate businesses’ needs into the final guidance and will also launch a multi-language ad campaign for consumers and business owners to spread awareness about the program.

