Over 30 NYC businesses now requiring proof of vaccination
NEW YORK - Mayor Bill de Blasio is applauding over 30 businesses in New York City that have announced they are now requiring proof of vaccination for entry as part of the city's "Key to NYC" program.
The program aims to mandate vaccination against the coronavirus for most indoor activities in the city and will begin the week of August 16. Anyone looking to use indoor dining, entertainment, or fitness facilities across the five boroughs will need to provide proof of vaccination to be let in.
"Early adopters of the Key to NYC program are public health heroes. Their leadership and fast action sends a powerful message: New Yorkers will do everything in our power to keep each other safe and defeat COVID-19," de Blasio said in a statement. "Mass vaccination is the only way to stop the spread – and these businesses are giving New Yorkers more reasons than ever to protect themselves and their communities. I’m proud to stand with them."
There are three forms of acceptable proof of vaccination: A CDC-issued vaccination card, the New York State Excelsior Pass, and the NYC COVID Safe app.
The businesses that are already adopting vaccine requirements include:
- Amor Y Amargo
- Avant Garden
- Bossa Nova Civic Club
- Cadence
- City Winery
- Dame
- Death & Co
- Dirt Candy
- Etérea
- Felix Storch
- Forsythia
- Gertie
- Ilili
- Jeju Noodle
- Ladybird
- Leland
- Leyenda
- Llama San
- Nowadays
- Proletariat
- Public Hotel
- Related
- RXR Realty
- Soda Club
- Tannat
- The Bell House
- The Durst Organization
- The Pedal House
- The Queensboro
- Union Hall
- Unter
- Yellow Rose
The city says it is embarking on a listening tour to gather feedback across industries and incorporate businesses’ needs into the final guidance and will also launch a multi-language ad campaign for consumers and business owners to spread awareness about the program.