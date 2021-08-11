Over 30 NYC businesses now requiring proof of vaccination

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 1:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
14
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Northern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Westchester County
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Warren County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Queens County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:54 PM EDT until THU 1:30 AM EDT, Morris County, Warren County
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Western Ulster County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Heat Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Southeast Suffolk County
Heat Advisory
from WED 4:45 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Sussex County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County

Over 30 NYC businesses now requiring proof of vaccination

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New York City
FOX 5 NY
article

 View of AMC movie theater in Times Square whose parent company AMC Entertainment announced accepting Bitcoins as payment by the end of 2021. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Mayor Bill de Blasio is applauding over 30 businesses in New York City that have announced they are now requiring proof of vaccination for entry as part of the city's "Key to NYC" program.

The program aims to mandate vaccination against the coronavirus for most indoor activities in the city and will begin the week of August 16. Anyone looking to use indoor dining, entertainment, or fitness facilities across the five boroughs will need to provide proof of vaccination to be let in. 

"Early adopters of the Key to NYC program are public health heroes. Their leadership and fast action sends a powerful message: New Yorkers will do everything in our power to keep each other safe and defeat COVID-19," de Blasio said in a statement. "Mass vaccination is the only way to stop the spread – and these businesses are giving New Yorkers more reasons than ever to protect themselves and their communities. I’m proud to stand with them."

RELATED: Broadway: Dates, theatres for all shows opening, resuming

There are three forms of acceptable proof of vaccination: A CDC-issued vaccination card, the New York State Excelsior Pass, and the NYC COVID Safe app.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The businesses that are already adopting vaccine requirements include:

  • Amor Y Amargo
  • Avant Garden
  • Bossa Nova Civic Club
  • Cadence
  • City Winery
  • Dame
  • Death & Co
  • Dirt Candy
  • Etérea
  • Felix Storch
  • Forsythia
  • Gertie
  • Ilili
  • Jeju Noodle
  • Ladybird
  • Leland
  • Leyenda
  • Llama San
  • Nowadays
  • Proletariat
  • Public Hotel
  • Related
  • RXR Realty
  • Soda Club
  • Tannat
  • The Bell House
  • The Durst Organization
  • The Pedal House
  • The Queensboro
  • Union Hall
  • Unter
  • Yellow Rose

The city says it is embarking on a listening tour to gather feedback across industries and incorporate businesses’ needs into the final guidance and will also launch a multi-language ad campaign for consumers and business owners to spread awareness about the program.
 