NYC proof of vaccination mandate begins Monday

Beginning Monday, New York City will become the first major city in the U.S. to require proof of vaccination in order to eat indoors, use a gym or see a show.

The move is part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Key to NYC" plan.

Over 30 businesses announced earlier this week that they were already requiring proof of vaccination ahead of the mandate.

"We're gonna follow the guidelines," said Tracy Bayne, General Manager of Good Enough to Eat on the Upper West Side "We're prepared to check IDs and vaccination cards and just do what we need to do to make sure our staff is safe, customers are safe and everyone feels comfortable eating indoors again."

There are three forms of acceptable proof of vaccination: A CDC-issued vaccination card, the New York State Excelsior Pass, and the NYC COVID Safe app.

While scores of restaurants across the city are set to comply with the new regulations, the NYC Hospitality Alliance says there is still a number who oppose it.

"We have now a mandate in place that is going to cause us to specifically separate and segregate vaccination customers from unvaccinated customers and this is not the American way," said Mary Josephine Generoso, Manager of Rocco's in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

The Hospitality Alliance goes on to say that all of its restaurants do agree that steps should be taken to prevent a second shutdown.

