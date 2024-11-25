Biden in NYC today: Expected traffic disruptions, schedule, details

The Brief President Joe Biden will travel to Staten Island on Monday afternoon for a Friendsgiving meal with service members and their loved ones. New York City residents should plan for closures and gridlock. Barack Obama was the last sitting president to visit Staten Island back in 2012.



President Joe Biden will visit New York City on Monday evening, possibly disrupting traffic across the Big Apple.

The president, as well as First Lady Jill Biden, will travel to Staten Island for a Friendsgiving meal with service members and their loved ones at the U.S. Coast Guard - Sector New York in Fort Wadsworth. The event begins at 6:15 p.m.

Residents should plan for closures and gridlock, especially along Father Capodanno Boulevard.

Barack Obama was the last sitting president to visit Staten Island back in 2012, when he went to assess the damage from Hurricane Sandy.

Check HERE for a map of street closures.

For real-time street closure updates, check 511 HERE.

Here is Biden's official schedule from the White House:

5:05 p.m.

The President and The First Lady arrive at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens.

5:15 p.m.

The President and The First Lady depart Queens en route to Staten Island.

5:30 p.m.

The President and The First Lady arrive to Staten Island.

6:15 p.m.

The President and The First Lady deliver remarks and serve food at a Friendsgiving event. (U.S. Coast Guard - Sector New York - Fort Wadsworth)

7:50 p.m.

The President and The First Lady depart Staten Island en route to Queens.

8:15 p.m.

The President and The First Lady depart John F. Kennedy International Airport.