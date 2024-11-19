NYC gridlock alert: List of high-traffic days ahead of the holidays

It’s the most wonderful time for a traffic jam!

Wednesday marked the unofficial start of traffic season for New York City drivers, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT).

The next few months will see some of the heaviest congestion of the year, with only the United Nations General Assembly in the fall offering similar gridlock.

What is a gridlock alert day?

The DOT designates 15 days as "Gridlock Alert Days," when traffic across the city can come to a crawl.

"Gridlock" refers to the overwhelming traffic congestion that can block the city's network of intersections, particularly in Manhattan's core.

Despite the volume of cars on the road, New Yorkers have plenty of alternatives, including the city's 24/7 subway and bus system, ferries, regional rail lines, and cycling or walking options.

On Gridlock Alert Days, the DOT encourages New Yorkers to consider using public transportation, biking, or walking to avoid the worst of the traffic.

Whether traveling for work or leisure, be sure to check weekly traffic advisories for updates on road closures or special events that could add even more delays.

Here are the upcoming Gridlock Alert Days:

NYC Gridlock Alert Days

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Thursday, November 21, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024

Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024

Friday, December 6, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024

Friday, December 13, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024

