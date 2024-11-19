NYC gridlock alert: List of high-traffic days ahead of the holidays
NEW YORK - It’s the most wonderful time for a traffic jam!
Wednesday marked the unofficial start of traffic season for New York City drivers, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT).
The next few months will see some of the heaviest congestion of the year, with only the United Nations General Assembly in the fall offering similar gridlock.
What is a gridlock alert day?
The DOT designates 15 days as "Gridlock Alert Days," when traffic across the city can come to a crawl.
"Gridlock" refers to the overwhelming traffic congestion that can block the city's network of intersections, particularly in Manhattan's core.
Traffic moves along 42nd Steet before the sun rises on December 8, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
Despite the volume of cars on the road, New Yorkers have plenty of alternatives, including the city's 24/7 subway and bus system, ferries, regional rail lines, and cycling or walking options.
On Gridlock Alert Days, the DOT encourages New Yorkers to consider using public transportation, biking, or walking to avoid the worst of the traffic.
Whether traveling for work or leisure, be sure to check weekly traffic advisories for updates on road closures or special events that could add even more delays.
Here are the upcoming Gridlock Alert Days:
NYC Gridlock Alert Days
- Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- Thursday, November 21, 2024
- Friday, November 22, 2024
- Tuesday, November 26, 2024
- Tuesday, December 3, 2024
- Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Friday, December 6, 2024
- Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Wednesday, December 11, 2024
- Thursday, December 12, 2024
- Friday, December 13, 2024
- Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Wednesday, December 18, 2024
- Thursday, December 19, 2024
